WR Jerry Jeudy inactive for Week 1 matchup vs. Raiders

DENVER — After being listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy was limited in all three practices this week with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Broncos' joint practices against the Rams in August.

Cornerback Riley Moss, who was also listed as questionable, is also among Denver's seven inactive players.

With Jeudy inactive, the Broncos will have five wide receivers available for Sunday's game: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett.

Rookies JL Skinner and Alex Forsyth are also among the Broncos' inactives.