WR Jerry Jeudy active for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

Dec 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — After being listed as questionable, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jeudy was added to the injury report on Friday, as he did not practice with an illness.

Jeudy's presence should be valuable to the Broncos' receiving corps, as Courtland Sutton (concussion) was previously ruled out and Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) was also listed among the team's inactive players. Mims was listed as questionable after being added to the Broncos' injury report on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion) was previously ruled out and was among Denver's inactive.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is also active and will return to the field after missing Denver's previous two games.

See below for a complete look at Denver's inactive players.

Week17_inactives

