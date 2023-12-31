WR Jerry Jeudy active for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

DENVER — After being listed as questionable, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jeudy was added to the injury report on Friday, as he did not practice with an illness.

Jeudy's presence should be valuable to the Broncos' receiving corps, as Courtland Sutton (concussion) was previously ruled out and Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) was also listed among the team's inactive players. Mims was listed as questionable after being added to the Broncos' injury report on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion) was previously ruled out and was among Denver's inactive.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is also active and will return to the field after missing Denver's previous two games.