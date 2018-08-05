With Case Keenum under center, teammate cautions against sleeping on Broncos

More so than a year ago, the offense and defense seem evenly matched on the practice field, and the new level of competitiveness hasn't been lost on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

"Our offense is way better than they were last year," Harris said. "With Case under center, he's throwing great balls, he's had great accuracy all of camp. He's improved from OTAs.

"I feel like Case and them are clicking right now, and I expect them to put up points. I don't see anybody just shutting them down like that with our receivers that we got. Our O-line is way better. I see them putting up points. At least 30 a game."

Thirty points a game? That would be a far cry from the 18.1 per game the Broncos scored in 2017.

That would also be the most points per game for the Broncos since the 2014 regular season, when former quarterback Peyton Manning threw 39 touchdowns.

Even if the Broncos don't quite get to that level, that doesn't seem like an offense that's set purely on avoiding mistakes.

It certainly doesn't sound like an offense led by a game manager, does it?

Not to Harris.

"People underestimate how Case can move in the pocket," Harris said. "He has great mobility in the pocket. He finds the open hole. He can make all the throws. Man, I'm excited to have him as our quarterback this year from what he's shown us in training camp.