Wisconsin's White Looks Up to Former Badger Ball

INDIANAPOLIS –As combine invitees met the press on Friday, day two of the 2014 NFL Combine, several Broncos were mentioned as players the future NFLers look up to.

One of those players to bring up a current Bronco was Wisconsin running back James White.

In 2012, Montee Ball led the Badgers with 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns. Right behind him was White, who carried 125 times for 840 yards and 12 scores that year.

White said that he talked to Ball for advice on what to expect at the scouting combine.

"He's a guy I keep in contact with," White said. "He's helped me with this process. He's kind of let me know how it is going to be."

Ball's advice?

"It's a long process, very time consuming, but stay focused on the task at hand and go out and compete against the best guy," White recalled.

Ball tweeted his support for White and some of his other former Wisconsin teammates during the combine.

This year, White ran the ball 221 times for 1,484 yards with 13 touchdowns.

White said he looks up to Ball's approach, especially his attitude towards practice.