Who's out there? Mason's top 100 non-Broncos free agents, version 1.0

Feb 13, 2017 at 03:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

bell_leveon_1280.jpg

1. RB LE'VEON BELL, PITTSBURGH

How often is the best player at his position also available on the market? Bell is not just good, he's historically good -- he's the only player in NFL history to accumulate over 6,000 yards from scrimmage and average over 128 yards from scrimmage per game in his first four seasons.

  1. G Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati
    1. CB Malcolm Butler, New England (RFA)
    2. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers
    3. S Eric Berry, Kansas City
    4. DL Calais Campbell, Arizona
    5. Edge rusher Chandler Jones, Arizona
    6. DL Kawann Short, Carolina
    7. QB Kirk Cousins, Washington
whitworth_andrew_1280.jpg

10. LT ANDREW WHITWORTH, CINCINNATI

Age is the only thing that keeps Whitworth from being higher, but in his mid-30s, the tenacious, smart left tackle is playing the best football of his career and could be a perfect final piece of the puzzle for a team built to win now.

  1. G T.J. Lang, Green Bay
    1. CB A.J. Bouye, Houston
    2. TE Martellus Bennett, New England
    3. WR Pierre Garçon, Washington
    4. G Larry Warford, Detroit
    5. NT Brandon Williams, Baltimore
    6. WR Alshon Jeffery, Chicago
    7. S John Cyprien, Jacksonville
    8. Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, N.Y. Giants
poe_dontari_1280.jpg

20. NT DONTARI POE, KANSAS CITY

He's one of the rare three-down nose tackles in the NFL, but is coming off his worst season to date. Nose tackles of his size (346 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame) typically have a steep drop-off in their late 20s, which could depress his market value.

  1. CB Trumaine Johnson, L.A. Rams
    1. WR DeSean Jackson, Washington
    2. CB Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo
    3. S Tony Jefferson, Arizona
    4. ILB Dont'a Hightower, New England
    5. S Barry Church, Dallas
    6. RT Ricky Wagner, Baltimore
    7. CB Logan Ryan, New England
    8. WR Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland
leary_ronald_1280.jpg

30. G RONALD LEARY, DALLAS

It's not just about how well he played for Dallas -- it's how he responded in 2016 after recovering from a knee injury the previous year that resulted in him losing his starting spot to La'El Collins -- by playing the best football of his career once he got back into the lineup. He requested a trade after Collins took his spot, but didn't let his own frustrations create a locker-room rift, and then delivered when he got a second chance.

  1. OLB Nick Perry, Green Bay
    1. CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas
    2. G Andrew Norwell, Carolina (RFA)
    3. CB Prince Amukamara, Jacksonville
    4. Edge rusher Mario Addison, Carolina
    5. CB Dre' Kirkpatrick, Cincinnati
    6. DT Dominique Easley, L.A. Rams
    7. S Jahleel Addae, L.A. Chargers
    8. FB Kyle Jusczyk, Baltimore
tretter_jc_1280.jpg

40. C J.C. TRETTER, GREEN BAY

When he plays, he's effective, but he has dealt with injuries throughout his career and missed nine regular-season games last year. He's one of the NFL's most versatile offensive linemen, having practiced at all five positions, but his injury history could mean a prove-it contract.

  1. S D.J. Swearinger, Arizona
    1. ILB Zach Brown, Buffalo
    2. ILB Kiko Alonso, Miami (RFA)
    3. CB Terence Newman, Minnesota
    4. S T.J. McDonald, L.A. Rams
    5. Edge rusher Julius Peppers, Green Bay
    6. CB Ross Cockrell, Pittsburgh (RFA)
    7. Edge rusher Charles Johnson, Carolina
    8. Edge rusher James Harrison, Pittsburgh
lacy_eddie_1280.jpg

50. RB EDDIE LACY, GREEN BAY

Ankle issues that forced him to injured reserve and past weight issues likely add up to a one- or two-year contract for Lacy, who is productive on a per-game and a per-carry basis and is not a liability in pass protection.

  1. NT Chris Baker, Washington
    1. WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota (RFA)
    2. Edge rusher Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo
    3. ILB Perry Riley, Oakland
    4. S Bradley McDougald, Tampa Bay
    5. TE Jared Cook, Green Bay
    6. S Quintin Demps, Houston
    7. C A.Q. Shipley, Arizona
    8. S Mike Adams, Indianapolis
branch_alan_1280.jpg

60. DT ALAN BRANCH, NEW ENGLAND

At 32, he is playing the best football of his career. At 350 pounds, when the end of his playing career comes, it will come quick. Some team might give him a multi-year contract, but that might be too much of a risk at this point.

  1. ILB Gerald Hodges, San Francisco
    1. DT Nick Fairley, New Orleans
    2. DT Johnathan Hankins, N.Y. Giants
    3. CB Captain Munnerlyn, Minnesota
    4. CB Darius Butler, Indianapolis
    5. C Joe Hawley, Tampa Bay
    6. Edge rusher Jabaal Sheard, New England
    7. CB DeShawn Snead, Seattle (RFA)
    8. S J.J. Wilcox, Dallas
murray_latavius_1280.jpg

70. RB LATAVIUS MURRAY, OAKLAND

The Broncos saw his explosiveness first-hand in Week 9 of the 2016 season, but he struggled down the stretch. Murray averaged just 2.8 yards per carry in the last two regular-season games and a playoff loss to Houston as Oakland's offense buckled and collapsed with defenses' attention focused on the Raiders' rushing game in the wake of Derek Carr's season-ending injury.

  1. G Jahri Evans, New Orleans
    1. TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis
    2. G Stefen Wisniewski, Philadelphia
    3. G Luke Joeckel, Jacksonville
    4. ILB Kevin Minter, Arizona
    5. WR Dontrelle Inman, L.A. Chargers (RFA)
    6. ILB Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh
    7. WR Kenny Britt, L.A. Rams
    8. WR Kendall Wright, Tennessee
rodgers_jacquizz_1280.jpg

80. RB JACQUIZZ RODGERS, TAMPA BAY

The 5-foot-6 back went full Yoda on opponents -- i.e. "judge me not by my size" -- after stepping in because of injuries, with back-to-back 100-yard games for the Bucs in wins over the Panthers and 49ers that answered the question of whether he could be an every-down option.

  1. QB Brian Hoyer, Chicago
    1. G Riley Reiff, Detroit
    2. S Micah Hyde, Green Bay
    3. WR Kenny Stills, Miami
    4. RB LeGarrette Blount, New England
    5. WR Jeremy Kerley, San Francisco
    6. WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota
    7. Edge rusher Datone Jones, Green Bay
    8. WR Josh Gordon, Cleveland
cameron_jordan_1280.jpg

90. TE JORDAN CAMERON, MIAMI

Given his concussion history, it's hard to imagine many teams would roll the dice on Cameron at this point.

  1. WR Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati
    1. G/T Austin Pasztor, Cleveland
    2. G John Jerry, N.Y. Giants
    3. WR Anquan Boldin, Detroit
    4. Edge rusher Andre Branch, Miami
    5. FB James Develin, New England
    6. CB Leodis McKelvin, ex-Philadelphia
    7. WR Michael Floyd, New England
    8. CB Sam Shields, ex-Green Bay
vollmer_sebastian.jpg

100. OT SEBASTIAN VOLLMER, NEW ENGLAND

Injuries have caught up to him, and he spent the season on injured reserve. According to a report in the Boston Herald, Vollmer has "slimmed down considerably," a sign he "might be ready to retire."

