White House trip gives champion Broncos a chance to be together again

Kubiak added that as he walked through the upstairs rooms of the White House on the team's tour, he pondered the fleeting nature of today's NFL with Head Athletic Trainer Steve Antonopulos, the Broncos' longest-tenured employee.

"I said, 'You know, you don't realize the magnitude of change in the NFL until you go through something like this,'" Kubiak said. "We're missing, what, about 10 to 12 of our heartfelt teammates. But they're with us today."

Monday's visit to the White House served as a reminder that while teams might come and go, these 2015 Broncos will always be remembered as a collective, with bonds that time and changes of address will never fray.