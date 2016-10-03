When Paxton Lynch stepped in for Trevor Siemian, Broncos didn't have to change a thing

"His reads were getting better. He's starting to see what we're in, pick up the reads a lot faster," Harris added later. "With him, it's just all about knowing the offense. He doesn't know the whole offense yet, so as long as we keep growing, that's all we need from him."

And that leaves the Broncos in a situation few teams have.

The Broncos have now won nine consecutive games with touchdown passes thrown by four different quarterbacks: Brock Osweiler, Peyton Manning, Siemian and, finally, Lynch. You can do that when you've built an elite team, not one that rises or falls entirely on the success of its quarterback.

"At the end of the day, you see all these undefeated teams – you look out at Minnesota, Teddy Bridgewater went down, you look out in Philly, they got a rookie quarterback [Carson Wentz] and these teams are [winning]. It's not about the quarterback position," Sanders said.

"A lot of people put emphasis on that position, but really it's about the team, it's about the chemistry, it's about the locker room, it's about the camaraderie. We have that here.

"We've got guys that play confident, play for each other, and that's what it's about."