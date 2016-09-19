What you should know from the Broncos' Monday: Von Miller, pass D dominance, red zone & more

JUST LIKE LAST YEAR, BARRETT AND RAY READY**

But this year, Shaquil Barrett and Shane Ray have extensive experience on which they can lean, not only from their fill-in work for Ware in 2015, but an offseason spent as the first-team outside linebackers.

Barrett spelled Von Miller during offseason work while Miller's franchise tender went unsigned, and remained there until Miller was up to speed during training camp. Ray worked in place of Ware throughout OTAs and training camp until Ware returned in August.

That experience helped both. So will what looms in the next four to five weeks while Ware recuperates and gets back to full strength following his forearm surgery Tuesday.

"It's a good time to get those guys some great experience," said CB Chris Harris Jr. "The key is having 'D-Ware' in the end. We want 'D-Ware' in the playoffs coming 100 miles per hour off the edge and rolling at the end of the season."

Even when Ware was on the sideline watching practice, he wasn't shy about offering tips to his young teammates, which they have applied.

For Ray, Ware's most memorable counsel has been about his on-field mindset.

"Just relaxing, being loose, not thinking so much," Ray said. "Last year, I was thinking a lot, and not reacting. Now I'm more comfortable. I can make plays just off athleticism, and I'm not having to do as much thinking. Now it's just continuing to do that -- to just be me, have fun, play ball and do my job."

Barrett took Ware's technical advice to heart as he looks to expand his array of pass-rush moves.

"Just making everything look the same, so that guys don't know what's coming," Barrett said. "If you can do three moves with all of them looking the same, it's going to be a great day for you."