What you should know: C.J. Anderson's surgery, Kapri Bibbs vows no dropoff for Broncos at RB, & more

THE JOB IS MORE THAN JUST RUNNING**

For Bibbs to adequately handle the role, he will have to hold up in pass protection. It often takes a running back years to master that aspect of the job, and Anderson is one of the league's best at it, not just as a blocker, but in helping the quarterback with his pre-snap reads to identify the potential source of pressure, especially up the middle.

"I've definitely improved on pass protection, definitely improved on being able to see defenses," Bibbs said. "The experience in being able to play multiple preseasons, and being able to be around guys like C.J. and watch the way they've studied and played the game, and seeing blitzes [at] Peyton, and the practice stuff they put us through, it makes it so much easier now, being older and being more mature about it all."

One thing Bibbs said he learned was the necessity of investing extra time at home into studying film and tendencies to help understand what to look for before the snap.

"Obviously, to know the shell of a defense, and [that] linebackers lie; safeties tell the truth, that sort of thing," Bibbs said. "Everything moves so much slower when you see the looks that they do; it kind of goes in slow motion when you know it."

But the game only slows down with time and knowledge. After two seasons spent mostly on the practice squad, Bibbs has plenty of both.

"I just think I got better at looking at defenses and actually breaking down teams, and going through every single blitz that they've ever run, seeing how they doing it and why they're doing it," Bibbs said.