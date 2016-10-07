What you need to know: Broncos to take Trevor Siemian decision to game day, and more

FAMILIAR FACES**

You start with the obvious connection: Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is the son of longtime Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and a former member of Kubiak's staff in Houston.

"Kyle is as sharp of a guy as I have ever worked with," Kubiak said. "He's exceptional at attacking defenses and knowing what he wants to get done. We all know how he grew up and being around ball all the time. He's great with players and knows how to get guys the ball."

But Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith served two stints on the Broncos' staff, from 1993-96 as a special-teams coach and again from 2011-14 as the linebackers coach.

Shanahan's offense has some of the same nomenclature and concepts as the one Kubiak and Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison guide, and Smith's teaching played a key role in the development of Broncos starting linebackers Marshall, Von Miller and Todd Davis.

"He really played a huge part in my development," Miller said. "The type of football player that I was when I first got here, he helped me become the type of player that I am today."

Through Miller, Smith's lessons continue to guide Denver's linebackers.