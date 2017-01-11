What they're saying about new Broncos head coach Vance Joseph

PLAYERS

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLE NDAMUKONG SUH (1/11/17)

"I think I learned a lot from him, just in regards to how he views putting the defensive line and the back seven together, and the front seven and the back four together. I think he's an excellent coach. They are getting an elite guy that understands defense and understands how things work together, and working with a lot of different pieces and puzzles. We probably had a new lineup every single week this past season, and he's a guy that knows how to adjust and adapt.

"I think he's going to be an excellent head coach, in my personal opinion. Obviously he's a great people person and he's great at dealing with a lot of different personalities. I had a great relationship with him and look forward to continuing that relationship him. There is no question that those players are going to definitely be happy with the way that he runs things and with the way he likes things set up. I've gotten to see him in action at all levels over these past 12 months."

DOLPHINS LINEBACKER JELANI JENKINS (1/11/17)

"I see him as an ultimate competitor. He's smart, intelligent, confident, and aggressive. He really made football simple for me. There are a lot of things an offense can do and he was able to really simplify it for all of us and slowed the game down and made us play faster because of the way he taught it."

DOLPHINS CORNERBACK BYRON MAXWELL (1/11/17)

"V.J. brought great leadership and taught us the intangibles of being a leader, what all of that entails and how you have to bring it every day with the guys looking at you. His leadership qualities will make him a good head coach. He knows how to talk to you. He knows how to communicate to guys in the generation. He's a leader of men and he understands that."

DOLPHINS SAFETY MICHAEL THOMAS (1/11/17)

"V.J. put a premium on guys just doing their jobs and understanding the why of what plays we're running and why you're doing it. That really helped change our culture. The biggest thing he brought to us was that mentality of just knowing and understanding that you have to do what it takes to win. We've got the playmakers. He believed in us. I truly believe that as a head coach, guys are going to buy into his program. They are going to believe in him and he's going to get those guys rolling. He's the perfect guy for a head coaching job.

"As a head coach, V.J. will help guys understand their responsibility and why they need to take care of their business. You have 10 other guys on the field at any given time and they are expecting you to be somewhere. I truly understood and learned this year that if I did my job, and if I was where I was supposed to be, everything was going to work out."

TEXANS CORNERBACK JOHNATHAN JOSEPH (1/11/17)

"I'm extremely excited for him and proud of him. One of the guys that definitely helped me out in my career and brought me on board here. I'm sure he'll do a great job there, deserving of it. I'm proud of him."

BENGALS CORNERBACK ADAM JONES (9/28/16)

"Great dude. A player's coach. He was good for us here. He's very smart. Taught us a lot of things as a group as far as different routes and playing different things. I've played with a lot of good coaches, but V.J. was one of the best coaches I've been coached by. He just has a knack of getting to the inner person. He knows the right things to say. He's going to tell you wrong or right what you need to step up on and you can respect a person like that."

DOLPHINS LINEBACKER KIKO ALONSO (9/3/16)

"He's a very competitive guy. He brings it every day and I think that's very important because to play great on Sundays you need to come with that mentality every single day and be ready to practice and get ready for Sundays."

JETS WIDE RECEIVER BRANDON MARSHALL (1/11/17)

"Great hire. Great pickup. This guy terrorized our offense twice this year. He's going to have this defensive line doing what they do best. And that secondary … Man, he's going to give those guys so many different looks. It's going to be really hard on opposing offenses. If he brings in a great offensive coordinator, you guys could see yourself back in the Super Bowl soon.