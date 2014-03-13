What Number Will Ware Wear?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –When the Broncos signed DeMarcus Ware on Wednesday, his new defensive linemate Terrance Knighton was one of the first to welcome the seven-time Pro Bowler on Twitter.

@DeMarcusWare let's get this ship — Terrance Knighton (@MrKnighton2u) March 12, 2014

But he followed that welcoming tweet with a warning regarding the No. 94 that he currently wears and that Ware wore in Dallas.

Lol oh that 94 gon cost tho — Terrance Knighton (@MrKnighton2u) March 12, 2014

Ware was asked whether he'd be able to pry his old number away from Knighton when he met the media after signing his contract Wednesday.

"Probably not," Ware said.

As for what it would take to get the number from Knighton, Ware hinted that maybe food, not money would be the best approach.

"I'll probably give him a pot roast if I can get it from him," Ware joked, referencing Knighton's 'Pot Roast' nickname. "At the end of the day, I don't know. We'll talk about it. But that if that's what he's comfortable with, that's what he's comfortable with. I'm willing to change. So we'll work around it."

And if showing up at Dove Valley with one pot roast for OTAs isn't enough?

"Two of them," Ware laughed.

Maybe Ware sent over dinner, because later on Wednesday, Knighton tweeted that he would indeed be giving Ware No. 94.

Lol to those who've been asking and want to know......... I will be handing over the 94.... More details to come...... — Terrance Knighton (@MrKnighton2u) March 13, 2014

On Thursday, Knighton followed up with the tweet below: