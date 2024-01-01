Denver Broncos | News

'What a cool feeling it is': QB Jarrett Stidham impresses in first start with Broncos, relishes first NFL win

Dec 31, 2023 at 08:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — The last time Jarrett Stidham earned a win as a starter, he wore different shades of orange and blue.

More than 1,800 days have passed since Stidham's last win as a starter, when he tossed five touchdowns in the Music City Bowl as his Auburn Tigers rolled past Purdue in 2018.

"Yeah, appreciate that," Stidham joked after the game as he was reminded of the time between wins.

The Broncos' 16-9 win over the Chargers, though, was worth the wait.

"[I] just tried to play with emotion and get a win, and thankfully, we did," Stidham said.

In his first start as a Bronco — and third career NFL start — Stidham completed 20-of-32 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and a 93.8 quarterback rating. He was sacked just twice and avoided turning the ball over, and he guided the Broncos to a season-high in yardage in the first half of Sunday's victory.

"It's great," Stidham said. "Once I got back to my locker, I texted my wife what a cool feeling it is to get my first NFL win. But with that, it's not about me, it's not about a first win, it's about the team getting the eighth win of the year. I couldn't be prouder of the guys in the locker room. [We] definitely thought we left some points out there, but [the] defense played phenomenal as usual. Special teams played great. Offensively, we just have to find a way — especially in the red zone — to put the ball in a little bit more. Really good team win, for sure."

Stidham made a series of strong throws during the game, including a pass that hit Jerry Jeudy in stride for a 41-yard gain that gave the Broncos a chance at an end-of-half field-goal attempt. Earlier, Stidham avoided pressure to step up in the pocket and find Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a solid gain that became a 54-yard touchdown. Though Humphrey's heroics defined the play, Stidham's ability to keep his eyes downfield gave the play a chance to happen.

"I thought he was good," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I thought he was collected, calm. I thought he played with really good poise. He felt experienced relative to a guy who hasn't had as many minutes maybe as some others. You certainly didn't feel that during the course of the game. I thought he was efficient in and out of the huddle. I thought he made some good throws for us overall until I see the tape. I thought it went pretty good."

Tight end Adam Trautman echoed Payton's sentiment about Stidham's presence and complimented his ability to direct the offense.

"I thought he had great control of the huddle and offense and getting everything lined up, getting everything going — all the checks, all the kills on the plays," Trautman said. "He's just got this confidence about him. When he comes in the huddle, it's pretty awesome."

As Stidham enjoyed the win, he deflected a question about how his performance could impact his prospects to be the Broncos' future long-term starter.

"I'm just kind of focused on celebrating the win," Stidham said. "[I] have a bunch of family … in town, so [I'm] going to take the night to celebrate that, celebrate the New Year. That's all I can control for right this second."

After a long wait for Stidham, it's a win worth celebrating.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Week 18 matchup vs. Raiders set for Sunday, Jan. 7

The game at Allegiant Stadium will kick off at 2:25 p.m. MT and be aired on FOX.
news

'9-8 means something': As Denver's playoff hopes end, Broncos remain motivated to end season strong

"Finishing off the season the right way, 9-8, is super important to us," outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper said. "It is how this season should go, and we have to make sure we get that done."
news

WR Jerry Jeudy active for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is also active and will return to the field after missing Denver's previous two games.
news

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
news

Broncos promote WR Michael Bandy, elevate WR Phillip Dorsett and OLB Ronnie Perkins for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos have added a pair of receivers to their roster for Sunday's regular-season home finale.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Week 17

As Denver looks to get back in the win column, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton ruled out, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. questionable for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

Safety Justin Simmons, who missed practice with an illness on Thursday, is expected to be available for the game after he returned as a full participant on Friday.

news

Mile High Morning: Breaking down three key stats ahead of Denver's home finale against the Chargers

From highlighting offensive playmakers to defensive standouts, these are important stats for the Broncos' Week 17 matchup.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver defense eyes emphatic finish in home finale vs. Chargers

Plus, Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica assesses wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.'s contributions.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of Week 17

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto improved to a full participant on Thursday.
news

'I'm just going to do my job': Jarrett Stidham keeping narrow focus ahead of first start with Broncos

"Jarrett's a great player," Mike McGlinchey said. "He's obviously a true professional."
Advertising