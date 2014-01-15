Denver Broncos | News

Welker Makes Sports Illustrated Cover

Jan 15, 2014 at 01:49 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --This week, Sports Illustrated put together four regional covers for the teams remaining in the NFL playoffs.

Wide receiver Wes Welker represents the Broncos with the headline "So We Meet Again."

On the other side of the AFC Championship Game, running back LeGarrette Blount -- who independent analyst Andrew Mason wrote is a player to watch this Sunday -- represents the Patriots.

SI senior writer Tim Layden wrote the AFC Championship Game cover story in this week's publication.

Last week, running back Knowshon Moreno was on a regional cover of the magazine leading up to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The full covers featuring Welker and Blount can be seen below.

140115_welkercover_inside.jpg
140115_blountcover_inside.jpg
