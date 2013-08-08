Denver Broncos | News

Welker Hits Field for First Broncos Game

Aug 08, 2013 at 05:05 PM

SAN FRANCISCO --As the starters lined up to open Thursday's preseason game at San Francisco, Wes Welker hit the field and lined up against an opponent for the first time in a Broncos uniform.

After months of OTAs, minicamp and training camp of matching up against his Denver teammates, Welker was happy to see different colors on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.

"It was go against somebody else," he said. "We've been seeing the same guys for the past month or so and we're just ready to get out there and play against somebody else. It was good to see and good to have that competition going against another team."

He was targeted just once, on a third-and-9 pass that fell incomplete thanks to pressure by 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith and ended the first team's lone series of the game.

Even though he saw limited time in the preseason opener, Welker felt there was still plenty to learn from that 2:48 of game time that the first-team offense was on the field.

"Just some of the mistakes that we made – trying to correct those and move it on to next week and just try to move it all together," he said. "You don't really get to get into that flow but it's just one of those deals you try to move forward with and make the best of it."

While his first reception as a Bronco will have to wait, Welker isn't worried about when that will come.

"It's early and I've had a lot of preseasons where I had no catches going into the year," he said. "It's just a matter of us getting our execution down and things like that."

Related Content

news

'I definitely think I can improve': Following career highs in 2022, new Broncos DE Zach Allen sees room to be even better

"That's a big reason why I came here," Allen said. "I think there's a lot of good pieces here to help me get there and help us win some football games."

news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead."

news

Mile High Morning: Motivated by near misses at championship, Mike McGlinchey believes in Broncos' potential

"That's the only thing that matters," McGlinchey said Thursday. "We only play this game to win, to win a Super Bowl and to have that moment in our life that we can always look back [on]. No one can take that away from you."

news

'I want to be the best version of me': QB Russell Wilson holds himself to high standard as Broncos OTAs begin

"You always want to be in the best shape of your life," Wilson said. "I'm ready for that. I feel better than ever."

Advertising