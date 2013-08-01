Welker Enjoying Broncos Experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –If the first week of Broncos training camp is any indication, wide receiver Wes Welker has acclimated to Denver quite nicely.

And it certainly hasn't taken Broncos fans very long to receive their new receiver, either.

Welker has been routinely greeted by the crowds at training camp with cheers and No. 83 jerseys – and he's also routinely hauled in spirals from Peyton Manning and raced past defenders in his initial showings as a Bronco.

The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Broncos in March, has made catches all over the field in training camp – and Welker noted that his experiences thus far in Denver have been positive.

"It's been great," Welker said after Wednesday's practice. "I've enjoyed the weather. I've enjoyed my teammates. I've enjoyed the coaches and learning a new system. It's been a very positive experience so far."

Fans who have attended training camp have had the chance to see Welker play alongside receivers Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker, among others – a combination that Welker said factored into his selection of the Broncos, and a combination that he is excited to see develop as the season progresses.

"Those guys do a great job of studying and being on top of everything and making a lot big plays out there," Welker said regarding the Broncos receiving corps. "They're a big reason of why I wanted to come here. They're great players and I look forward to going to battle with them."

Welker, who had 118 receptions and 1,354 yards in 2012, adds another dimension to a passing attack that ranked fifth in the NFL last season. But, as Welker noted, the Broncos will constantly have to strive for improvement in order to achieve their offensive objectives.

"There is always room for improvement," Welker said. "It's an ongoing thing and (we have to) just keep on grinding away and really learn the offense and being on top of everything, and getting to a point where there are no mental errors or missed assignments or anything."

One means of improvement has come from the daily battles in practice against cornerback Chris Harris, which Welker noted have benefitted both players.

"It's been good practice working against each other and getting each other better," Welker said. "I know if we're able to do well against each other, I think we're going to be alright throughout the year and things like that"

Harris has agreed with that assessment.

"Wes is going to compete and I am going to compete every day," Harris said after practice on July 28. "That is just how it goes when it's two great players going against each other. He has his days and I have my days. We are going to be well prepared once the season comes."

And while Welker couldn't have predicted how every step of his first chapter wearing orange and blue would unfold, he's pleased with his initial experience – and excited about what's still to come.