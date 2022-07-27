Welcome back, Broncos Country: Meet the fans who attended Day 1 of training camp

Training camp got underway on Wednesday, and fans were able to return to UCHealth Training Center to watch the players prepare for the season. Many were excited to see the new coaching staff, new players and, most of all, new quarterback Russell Wilson.

The importance of having Broncos Country cheering on the team in person was not lost on the players, who shared their gratitude for the fan support.

"Just to be out here with the fans for the first time at a practice, you can feel [the energy] already," Bradley Chubb said.

Added Jonathon Cooper: "I think it's awesome. I think it's amazing. Just seeing everybody, seeing the energy and stuff, actually being back out here and playing some football."