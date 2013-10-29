Week 9 Caption Contest

Submit your best captions for the photo above via Twitter using the hashtag #BroncosCaption.
UPDATE: See below for the top three captions:
3rd place! RT @t_hough50: I've got to score before you hug me, Coach! #BroncosCaption pic.twitter.com/3mJjuR78xW — Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) October 29, 2013
2nd place! RT @theNEWtybrosier: Trindon: "Coach you're never this excited when I score a TD." #BroncosCaption pic.twitter.com/AsNuLgfgis — Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) October 29, 2013
Winner! RT @BLACKDxOUTxMAX: Holliday: "So THIS is what it looks like when SOMEONE ELSE is taking it to the house!" pic.twitter.com/DYeC16nbns — Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) October 29, 2013