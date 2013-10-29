Denver Broncos | News

Week 9 Caption Contest

Oct 29, 2013 at 01:25 AM
131029_caption.jpg


Submit your best captions for the photo above via Twitter using the hashtag #BroncosCaption.

UPDATE: See below for the top three captions:

3rd place! RT @t_hough50: I've got to score before you hug me, Coach! #BroncosCaption pic.twitter.com/3mJjuR78xW — Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) October 29, 2013

2nd place! RT @theNEWtybrosier: Trindon: "Coach you're never this excited when I score a TD." #BroncosCaption pic.twitter.com/AsNuLgfgis — Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) October 29, 2013

Winner! RT @BLACKDxOUTxMAX: Holliday: "So THIS is what it looks like when SOMEONE ELSE is taking it to the house!" pic.twitter.com/DYeC16nbns — Denver Broncos (@DenverBroncos) October 29, 2013

Related Content

news

'We've got to get the losing out of our system': Broncos suffer largest defeat of season, falling 23-10 to Panthers

The Broncos' eighth loss of the season wasn't particularly close, though it was still just as painful.

news

#DENvsCAR live injury updates: LB Dakota Allen ruled out with hamstring injury

The Broncos signed Allen off the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 22.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on November 27, 2022.

Advertising