Wednesday HealthONE Injury Report

|DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB Tony Carter
|Foot
|Did Not Participate
|S Duke Ihenacho
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|LB Paris Lenon
|Thigh
|Did Not Participate
|CB Champ Bailey
|Foot
|Limited
|TE Joel Dreessen
|Knee
|Limited
|RB C.J. Anderson
|Knee
|Full
|CB Omar Bolden
|Shoulder
|Full
|LS Aaron Brewer
|Rib
|Full
|S David Bruton
|Neck
|Full
|WR Demaryius Thomas
|Shoulder
|Full
|T Orlando Franklin
|Shoulder
|Full
|G Chris Kuper
|Ankle
|Full
|WR Demaryius Thomas
|Ankle
|Full
|WR Wes Welker
|Ankle
|Full
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|S Patrick Chung
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|T Jason Peters
|Finger
|Full