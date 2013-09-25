Denver Broncos | News

Wednesday HealthONE Injury Report

Sep 25, 2013 at 07:53 AM

DENVER BRONCOS
PlayerInjuryWednesday
CB Tony CarterFootDid Not Participate
S Duke IhenachoAnkleDid Not Participate
LB Paris LenonThighDid Not Participate
CB Champ BaileyFootLimited
TE Joel DreessenKneeLimited
RB C.J. AndersonKneeFull
CB Omar BoldenShoulderFull
LS Aaron BrewerRibFull
S David BrutonNeckFull
WR Demaryius ThomasShoulderFull
T Orlando FranklinShoulderFull
G Chris KuperAnkleFull
WR Demaryius ThomasAnkleFull
WR Wes WelkerAnkleFull

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PlayerInjuryThursday
S Patrick ChungShoulderDid Not Participate
T Jason PetersFingerFull

130925_healthonewk4_ins.jpg

