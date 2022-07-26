'We embrace expectations': Amid preseason hype, Broncos focused on working to reach lofty goals

Simmons, who has played through six seasons of playoff-less football, said the team's prior struggles would only make it sweeter to find success.

"It'll mean a lot more," Simmons said. "… It's going to mean so much to win. And like Courtland said, to not just squeak into the postseason. I full wholeheartedly believe in this team and that we can host playoff games, make a great run, play our best football in December and have that be our run into the postseason all the way up until we're hoisting the Lombardi Trophy."

While some contenders may prefer to stay away from talk of expectations, Paton said he has no problem with the team's players focusing on lofty goals.

"I would be disappointed if they didn't have that mindset," Paton said. "They have to have that mindset. This is a hard game, and you're training all offseason. That has to be your mindset every time you go out and work out. We love that."

Simmons and Sutton are certainly not ignoring that work, as they spoke repeatedly about the importance of approaching training camp and the season with a day-to-day mindset. They know the importance of each practice and each game in their pursuit of larger goals, and they set a high standard for themselves and their teammates.

That doesn't change that the belief around UCHealth Training Center is stronger than it has been in at least half a decade.

"I think the thing in years past, at least for me, … [I've been kind of] timid to say like, 'I'm really confident that we're going to do this, we're going to do that' in terms of postseason and saying that with my chest out and being super confident," Simmons said.

With Wilson in Denver to help lead the Broncos, that's no longer the case.

"I'm more than confident in the group of guys that we have and the team that we have and I just saw it when we were competing, just in OTAs," Simmons said. "We can just continue that and keep pushing each other and have it player led, holding each other … accountable and keep this thing rolling.