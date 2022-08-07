'We are doing really well together': For Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith, communication is key

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Positioned in the middle of the field, inside linebackers are often referred to as the quarterbacks of the defense. They have a clear vision of the offensive formation and can line up accordingly, typically calling for adjustments right before the snap. Getting a good read on the offense can often be the difference between giving up a big play or making a defensive stop.

With such a crucial responsibility, inside linebackers must be able to communicate effectively with each other and with the rest of the defense.

Inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith, who have played nearly every snap together with the first-string defense during training camp, understand how important it is to be on the same page. They are in constant communication throughout each play, analyzing the offense and moving the defense around.

"It's been going well," Jewell said of playing with Griffith. "Communication is still coming along; you can never be perfect on that end. It's definitely coming along, [and] pre-snap communication and post-snap communication are getting a lot better, too. It's been good and with a new player out there, it's always a little bit of an adjustment, but I think we are doing really well together so far."

Jewell and Griffith are in sync despite never having played on the defense together in a game. Griffith, who was dealt to the Broncos ahead of the 2021 season after playing on the 49ers practice squad, only saw special teams snaps until Week 14. Jewell was one of multiple linebackers who suffered season-ending injuries last year, and Griffith was eventually called upon to fill in.

The duo took a lot of snaps together back during OTAs, and it has continued through the first 10 days of training camp. Facing a Russell Wilson-led offense is no easy feat, particularly for a second-year player like Griffith, who noted that his communication with Jewell is helping him develop a better understanding of the game.