Denver Broncos | News

Walton to Active Roster

Nov 05, 2013 at 06:07 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos activated center J.D. Walton from the reserve/physically unable to perform list to the active roster Tuesday afternoon.

The team also placed guard John Moffitt on the reserve/left squad list, which allows for a five-day roster exemption.

Walton started 36 consecutive games to start his career, but an ankle injury put him on injured reserve four games into the 2012 season. He underwent an additional procedure on that ankle this offseason, which put him on the reserve/PUP list to start 2013.

After he returned to practice on October 16, there was a 21-day window to move Walton to the active roster.

Walton returns to the offensive line rotation behind the current starter at center, Manny Ramirez. The fourth-year lineman brings experience -- he has the most starts at center on the team, including two postseason starts at the position.

Walton has allowed just 6.5 sacks in his career, including three as a rookie in 619 pass plays while missing just one snap.

He was just the fifth offensive lineman -- and the only center -- in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie.

In 2011, he helped the club lead the NFL with a franchise-record 2,632 rushing yards while playing every single snap.

Related Content

news

'There couldn't be anyone better': Teammates laud Dalton Risner as deserving nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

"He does so much," Justin Simmons said. "He means so much to Colorado. What a story — [him being from] Wiggins and how much he means."

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

news

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

news

Broncos invite fans to participate in an interactive halftime show during Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs

Using the Broncos 365 app, fans will create a holiday lights halftime show presented by Híjole! Tequila.

Advertising