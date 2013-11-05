Walton to Active Roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos activated center J.D. Walton from the reserve/physically unable to perform list to the active roster Tuesday afternoon.

The team also placed guard John Moffitt on the reserve/left squad list, which allows for a five-day roster exemption.

Walton started 36 consecutive games to start his career, but an ankle injury put him on injured reserve four games into the 2012 season. He underwent an additional procedure on that ankle this offseason, which put him on the reserve/PUP list to start 2013.

After he returned to practice on October 16, there was a 21-day window to move Walton to the active roster.

Walton returns to the offensive line rotation behind the current starter at center, Manny Ramirez. The fourth-year lineman brings experience -- he has the most starts at center on the team, including two postseason starts at the position.

Walton has allowed just 6.5 sacks in his career, including three as a rookie in 619 pass plays while missing just one snap.

He was just the fifth offensive lineman -- and the only center -- in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie.