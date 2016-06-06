Von Miller 'very optimistic' about potential for long-term deal with Broncos

An unsigned franchise tender has kept Miller away from the UCHealth Training Center as the Broncos continue their offseason work. Miller has rarely been more visible than he was in recent months; his stint on ABC's Dancing with the Stars brought him attention beyond sports and a slew of new fans.

Miller said that he and the Broncos "made real progress over the last couple of days" toward a long-term contract.

"I'm very optimistic about the whole thing," Miller said. "I remain optimistic about everything."

As special as the trip to the White House was for Miller, it was matched by the comfort he felt being back with all of his teammates and coaches for the first time since the victory parade in Denver nearly four months ago.

"On the bus ride to the airport, the plane ride here, I just felt complete. I just felt back at home. I felt normal," Miller said. "And this is when I'm myself: when I'm with my teammates, my boys.