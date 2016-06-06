Von Miller 'very optimistic' about potential for long-term deal with Broncos

WASHINGTON, D.C. --With resplendent purple high-tops that changed colors in the sun, Von Miller's shoe game was on point for the visit to the White House on Monday.
"I think he was wearing his dance shoes today," President Obama noted. "They were shining -- and impressive."
Now the Broncos can't wait until his pass-rushing game is at the same level, as well as he attempts to pick up where he left off during his dominant playoff run.
But first, they have to get Miller back in the fold.
An unsigned franchise tender has kept Miller away from the UCHealth Training Center as the Broncos continue their offseason work. Miller has rarely been more visible than he was in recent months; his stint on ABC's Dancing with the Stars brought him attention beyond sports and a slew of new fans.
Miller said that he and the Broncos "made real progress over the last couple of days" toward a long-term contract.
"I'm very optimistic about the whole thing," Miller said. "I remain optimistic about everything."
As special as the trip to the White House was for Miller, it was matched by the comfort he felt being back with all of his teammates and coaches for the first time since the victory parade in Denver nearly four months ago.
"On the bus ride to the airport, the plane ride here, I just felt complete. I just felt back at home. I felt normal," Miller said. "And this is when I'm myself: when I'm with my teammates, my boys.
"It was a special day for me, and I'm looking forward to more special days like it."
From interacting with Wounded Warriors to meeting the president of the United States, the Broncos' visit to the White House was a memorable experience. (photos by Ben Swanson