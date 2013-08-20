Von Miller Suspended Six Games by NFL





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Linebacker Von Miller will be suspended for the first six games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

His suspension will officially begin on Saturday, Aug. 31.

"The Substances of Abuse policy requires everyone to comply with the rules," Miller said in a statement through the NFL Players Association. "Although my suspension doesn't result from a positive test, there is no excuse for my violations of the rules. I made mistakes and my suspension has hurt my team, Broncos fans, and myself. I am especially sorry for the effect of my bad decisions on others. I will not make the same mistakes about adhering to the policy in the future. During my time off the field, I will work tirelessly and focus exclusively on remaining in peak shape. I look forward to contributing immediately upon my return to the field and bringing a championship back to the people of Denver."

During his suspension, Miller will miss four home games -- versus the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars -- and two road contests -- at the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

He will be eligible to return to the field for the Broncos' Week 7 trip to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on quarterback Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. He can return to the club's active roster on Monday, Oct. 14 leading up to that game.

Miller is eligible to participate with the team for the remainder of the preseason, but is unable to practice or play with the team beginning Week 1 of the regular season. He will still be permitted at the club's training facility during his suspension.

"Von has acknowledged making some mistakes in the past and is now being held accountable under the policies the league has in place," Head Coach John Fox said in statement. "While it's very disappointing that we will be without him for the start of the season, we will support him as a football team and organization. All of us will stand by Von and help him however possible as he continues his personal growth off the field.