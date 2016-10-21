Visual Preview: vs. Texans

[
](http://prod.static.broncos.clubs.nfl.com/assets/docs/2016/visualpreviews/broncosweek7_preview.png)
[
](http://prod.static.broncos.clubs.nfl.com/assets/docs/2016/visualpreviews/broncosweek7_preview.png)
"Almost every person we met mentioned that the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club was one of the things that makes the team such a special place to be a part of," Walton Penner said. "It is incredibly intertwined with the history of the franchise."
"There has to be a vision," HC Sean Payton said Wednesday of his message to the team about making the 53-man roster. "The special teams come into play, the right type of player and [as a] teammate. All those things matter when you're building a program."