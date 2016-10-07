Visual Preview: vs. Falcons

[
](http://prod.static.broncos.clubs.nfl.com/assets/docs/2016/visualpreviews/broncosweek5previewlink.jpg)
[
](http://prod.static.broncos.clubs.nfl.com/assets/docs/2016/visualpreviews/broncosweek5previewlink.jpg)
"We are right there," Pat Surtain II said. "You can see last year and a couple of seasons prior to last year, we were very close. It was just that one drive or that one play that changes the game. Obviously, it's going to be a great game coming up. We have a lot to prove, so it should be very exciting."