Denver Broncos | News

'Very calm' Trevor Siemian steadies offense, gives it momentum heading into regular season

Aug 27, 2016 at 07:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

DENVER --Being able to "shake it off" isn't just for Taylor Swift.

Saturday night, it was for the offense, led by Trevor Siemian. And after a deep attempt up the right sideline for Cody Latimer was ruled an interception, it was absolutely necessary to extract some momentum from what will be the starters' final work of the preseason.

"I thought it was huge. I thought it was really huge," said running back C.J. Anderson, who galloped through some wide holes for 35 yards on three consecutive carries that pushed the Broncos to the 1-yard line, setting up Siemian's 1-yard play-action touchdown pass to Virgil Green en route to a 17-9 win.

What set up the series was Siemian's unruffled demeanor. He didn't mope. He didn't panic. He simply stepped into the huddle and oozed confidence. The offense responded from there.

"He came back and said, 'Hey, man, it's going to be a long drive. Let's just do what we do,'" Anderson said. "And we did that."

Gary Kubiak sensed that from the sideline.

"I think he's very calm," the head coach said. "I can tell by the way he handles the team in the huddle. He has control of what's going on."

And never was he in more control than on the Broncos' first scoring drive of the night.

Prior to the possession, the Broncos had just three first downs on 17 plays. They matched that total in four snaps, as Siemian hit Emmanuel Sanders for 17 yards, Virgil Green in the right flat for five yards and Demaryius Thomas for seven yards.

Even though the Broncos never faced a third down on their seven-play, 67-yard sprint to the end zone, it wasn't perfect.

"Me and Trevor have got to work on some things, because I stepped on his foot twice, and I ended up stumbling on two of those long runs," Anderson said. "But it was just good to get momentum and get going.

"We threw some passes. We had some big runs. We came back with the play-action for the touchdown. You can see how the offense is working if we're in sync and continue to do that every drive we get."

What you want to see is resilience and a short memory that ensures past miscues don't become a cluster of mistakes.

Siemian -- and the offense along with him -- showed that Saturday.

"He gets a bad break on the go ball, but comes right back and goes right down the field," Kubiak said. "What I see is a guy getting better."

siemian_trevor_CP_160827.jpg

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising