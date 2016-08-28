'Very calm' Trevor Siemian steadies offense, gives it momentum heading into regular season

What set up the series was Siemian's unruffled demeanor. He didn't mope. He didn't panic. He simply stepped into the huddle and oozed confidence. The offense responded from there.

"He came back and said, 'Hey, man, it's going to be a long drive. Let's just do what we do,'" Anderson said. "And we did that."

Gary Kubiak sensed that from the sideline.

"I think he's very calm," the head coach said. "I can tell by the way he handles the team in the huddle. He has control of what's going on."

And never was he in more control than on the Broncos' first scoring drive of the night.

Prior to the possession, the Broncos had just three first downs on 17 plays. They matched that total in four snaps, as Siemian hit Emmanuel Sanders for 17 yards, Virgil Green in the right flat for five yards and Demaryius Thomas for seven yards.