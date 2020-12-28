USAA Salute to Service Moment: Logistics Specialist Submarines Jakob Harvey

LSS 2 Jakob Harvey is a native of Colorado. He joined the Navy in 2013 and was soon selected to advanced training with the nuclear Submarine force. Fleet assignments included Submarines homeported in Washington state and Hawaii: The USS Louisiana, a Strategic Ballistic Missile Submarine; and the USS Ohio, a Guided Missile Submarine focusing on Special Operations Missions across the globe. Petty Officer Harvey is currently serving as a Navy Recruiter in Denver, Colorado. It has been his pleasure to serve his country for the past 7 years.