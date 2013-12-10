Upon Further Review: Broncos vs. Titans

Ball appears more comfortable with every game, and with good reason: he's had the time to study football in a way he never could when he was balancing the sport with a full load of courses at the University of Wisconsin.

"That stuff's easy now, because when you're doing football 24/7, you're in the playbook 24/7. Now, it's second nature," Ball said. "I kind of at times anticipate what Peyton's going to do, what he's going to change, and it allows me to play faster."

It also allows him to be a truly viable relief option for the Broncos, who don't want to overwork starter Knowshon Moreno. Ball played 34.3 percent of the snaps at Kansas City in Week 13 and 44.2 percent against the Titans seven days later, his highest percentages of the year. Assuming Ball's improvement continues, expect similar percentages going forward.

THE EVOLUTION OF JACOB TAMME

If Wes Welker does not pass the concussion protocol and sits out Thursday, then Jacob Tamme is again expected to assume a prominent role. As he did last year when primary slot receiver Brandon Stokley was injured and missed a win over Tampa Bay, Tamme effectively filled in at the slot against the Titans.