Upon Further Review: Broncos vs. Chiefs

their 11 defenders were lined up within two yards of the line of scrimmage -- including safeties Eric Berry, Kendrick Lewis and Husain Abdullah, which left Quintin Demps as the only safety deep.

The Chiefs' disguise was to create the potential of seven pass rushers, with their three cornerbacks in one-on-one coverage. Instead, they rushed three. But with the other four defenders near the line of scrimmage dropping back, they were only prepared to cut off short crosses or a screen to Knowshon Moreno. They have speed, but not enough to help downfield.

The single high safety, Demps, is shaded to his right and Peyton Manning's left, about three yards outside of the hashmarks. There's logic for this; he's lined up to the side where two of the Broncos' three wide receivers are.

But with Demps to that side, the Chiefs have put all their eggs in the basket of Marcus Cooper, a rookie in one-on-one coverage against Demaryius Thomas who blows by the rookie and has already gotten past him 13 yards beyond the line of scrimmage on his go route. Even though Manning never looks to his left after receiving the snap, there is no chance at Demps arriving in time to prevent the catch.

The value of this play is two-fold: the obvious gain of yardage and the impact on the Chiefs' tactics going forward to the rematch Dec. 1. Manning showed his willingness to take the deep shot when the look was there. Perhaps in the next game with a similar situation, the Chiefs won't go for disguise, but for attack; instead of dropping the safeties that cheated toward the line of scrimmage, they'll bring them. In that case, will Manning still try and find Thomas in one-on-one coverage, or will Moreno move into the open flat for a swing pass that tries to capitalize off the Chiefs' over-commitment?

That's the luxury of having a quarterback like Manning with weapons like he possesses; the Chiefs can ask different questions -- and likely will on Dec. 1 -- but answers remain at the ready.

ATTACKING ALEX SMITH

Shaun Phillips finished the night with 1.5 sacks, and Malik Jackson a half-sack. And while Phillips' speed off the edge helped Denver's pass rush remain near the middle of the pack through the loss of Von Miller to a six-game suspension, his big game might not have happened without the work of Jackson, who set up both of those sacks of Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.