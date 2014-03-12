Updates on Moore, Wolfe, Miller, Harris Jr.

Wednesday on The Dave Logan Show on 850 KOA, Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway delved into the three newest Broncos the team added through free agency.
But he also gave injury updates on four Broncos working their way back to health for the 2014 campaign -- safety Rahim Moore, defensive end Derek Wolfe, linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
"I think Rahim and Derek are both going to be ready to go," Elway said. "I think Rahim is almost 100 percent now, so that should not be an issue with Rahim. Derek has gone through some tough times, but he seems to be doing great. I don't anticipate any problems with Derek. Obviously Von and Chris Harris are the two probably bigger concerns because they're coming off those ACLs. But they're both moving along very well and working very hard. Any time you come off an ACL it's always a little bit tough, but we don't anticipate any problems."
At his introductory press conference, cornerback Aqib Talib provided his own update on the recovery of Harris Jr., his former college teammate.
"He's doing real good now. I've seen him. He looked good," Talib said. "I'm just looking forward to getting a chance to play opposite of him again."