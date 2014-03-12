Updates on Moore, Wolfe, Miller, Harris Jr.

"I think Rahim and Derek are both going to be ready to go," Elway said. "I think Rahim is almost 100 percent now, so that should not be an issue with Rahim. Derek has gone through some tough times, but he seems to be doing great. I don't anticipate any problems with Derek. Obviously Von and Chris Harris are the two probably bigger concerns because they're coming off those ACLs. But they're both moving along very well and working very hard. Any time you come off an ACL it's always a little bit tough, but we don't anticipate any problems."