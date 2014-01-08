DENVER --In the city and county of Denver, this Friday is officially United in Orange, Time to Ride Friday.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock made the proclamation Wednesday morning to support the Broncos leading up to their divisional playoff game this Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange on Friday to help celebrate the occasion. In addition, the team is inviting fans to create good-luck signs for the team on Thursday between noon and 2 p.m. MST at the Denver Pavilions downtown.

The mayor also anounced additional ways the city and its partners are supporting the Broncos, which includes lighting the City and County Building with orange and blue lights from Friday through game day.

The Denver International Airport sign on Peña Boulevard will be lit orange, and overhead signs will be programed to cheer, "Go Broncos." Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway will also greet DIA passengers with a message on the train, and DIA employees will wear United in Orange, Time to Ride buttons.

City employees are being asked to wear their best Broncos gear, and downtown buildings and businesses throughout the city are encouraged to display orange and blue lights and Broncos signs.

The Broncos, Downtown Denver Partnership, VISIT DENVER, Larimer Square, National Western Stock Show and Elitch Gardens are adding to that support by lighting the D&F Tower in orange and blue, hanging Broncos banners along the 16th Street Mall and in Larimer Square, lighting the Elitch Gardens Ferris Wheel orange and blue, broadcasting 850 KOA's live game coverage over the Southwest Rink at Skyline Park sound system, offering free skating and skate rentals at the Rink located on Arapahoe and 16th Street to anyone who wears orange or Broncos gear and flying Broncos flags during National Western Stock Show rodeos.

The Rink on Arapahoe and 16th Street opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and early-risers can get free lessons and skate rentals from 8 to 10 a.m.

Lastly, Mayor Hancock will place a friendly bet with San Diego interim-Mayor Todd Gloria. The terms are expected to be discussed on a phone call at 2:55 p.m. MST today.

Tentatively, if the Chargers lose, Mayor Gloria will send Denver a tasting of some of San Diego's Mexican food. If the Broncos lose, Mayor Hancock will send a sampling of Denver's green chile.