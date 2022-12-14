'Two young, talented world-changers': Justin Simmons presents Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Nashara and Naja'Ray with nomination for NFL's Inspire Change Changemaker Award

"We're both speechless," Ellerbee said after learning that she and West are the Broncos' nominees. "... To be shown a video and [hear Simmons'] appreciation for us was like, 'Oh my gosh, our hard work is actually being shown.'"

West added: "For me, I was mind-blown. I couldn't even speak; there were tears in my eyes. I didn't know what to say, because a lot of times there are other people being recognized, and we recognize other people. For the Broncos and Justin to take time out of their day to recognize us, it was mind-blowing."

Over the past two years, Simmons has become an older-brother figure to Ellerbee and West. Not only does the two-time All-Pro safety support the work they do in the community, but he also spends quality time with them whenever he can.

"He means everything to me," West said. "He'll tell you, every time we see each other, there's no down moments. We're smiling from [ear to ear], we're talking, we catch up, we pick up where we leave our last conversations."

Ellerbee noted that when they first had the opportunity to meet Simmons in the youth leadership series, they assumed it would be a one-time thing. But two years of mentorship and friendship later, Simmons has become a permanent fixture in their lives.

"He's very supportive," Ellerbee said. "He comes to our [basketball] games and he's always sticking around. ... He's very committed, so it just shows us how much love he has for us and the community."

For Simmons, the admiration goes both ways.

"I am in such awe of the work that these two do, and they inspire me each and every day," Simmons said.

As Ellerbee and West prepare to host their third annual March for Peace in the spring, they are grateful for the impact they have been able to make in the Denver community.