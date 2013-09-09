Trindon Holliday: Catch Him If You Can

Small Stature, Big Impact

It only makes sense that Holliday would swiftly put the Ravens game behind him. It's par for the course for him to leave things behind on the football field – although generally it's the defenders who are chasing him.

Counting the two touchdowns in the Ravens game, Holliday took four kicks back for scores in just 10 regular-season appearances and one postseason game with the Broncos in 2012.

There's no mistaking the threat Holliday poses to opposing special-teams units every time he trots out to return a kick – all you have to do is ask the men who have to kick to him.

"He's unbelievable," Broncos kicker Matt Prater said. "He's just one of those guys who, if he gets it – and obviously it takes more than just him with the blocking and everything – but if he gets it in his hands, he's pretty dangerous."

But what makes Holliday's performance in 2012 more impressive is that he did it while switching teams, teammates, playbooks and football terminology in the middle of the season.

Holliday was assigned to the Broncos via waivers on Oct. 11, 2012 after being released by the Texans five games into the season.

Four days later, Holliday was returning punts in a Broncos uniform during Denver's 35-24 victory over the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

"Man, it was tough," Holliday recalled. "It was tough just coming from another team and just getting thrown into the fire. The curve was tough, but you had to get it going. Just the transition was really difficult."

Despite the steep learning curve – and a fumble in his first appearance as a Bronco – Holliday quickly maneuvered the challenges and started making an impact.

He provided a pivotal spark in Denver's 31-23 win at Cincinnati on Nov. 4, taking a kickoff back 105 yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the second half.

One week later, lightning struck again. Holliday broke off another touchdown on a 76-yard punt return at Carolina in the Broncos' 36-14 win.

By the time Holliday recorded his unforgettable performance against the Ravens, the Broncos' secret weapon was hardly a secret anymore – and he certainly had the attention of kickers across the NFL.

"We played him earlier in the season (while Holliday was with the Texans) and I know we didn't want the ball in his hands," Prater recalled.

And, as several teams found out in 2012, when Holliday gets free in the open field, there's not much anyone can do to slow him down.