Trevor Siemian: From scout team to starter

This is typical, of course. With rare exceptions -- such as Peyton Manning last December -- the scout-team quarterback lacks extensive regular-season experience and is not the same style as the quarterback he impersonates.

One week, you're an elusive quarterback who makes dazzling plays with his feet out of zone-read looks. The next, you're a traditional drop-back quarterback who only runs when necessary.

The scout-team quarterback is the game's ultimate shape-shifter. For much of last year, Denver's version was Siemian, who invoked one quarterback after another, doing all he could to prepare the defense while showing his own skills.

"I always knew he was pretty good," said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. "You always had to bring your A-game out there [against him]."