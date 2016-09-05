Denver Broncos | News

Trevor Siemian: From scout team to starter

Sep 05, 2016 at 03:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Before Trevor Siemian could be himself in a game that counted, he had to be Cam Newton.

On Super Sunday last February, Denver's defense successfully contained the 6-foot-5, 245-pound league MVP who blended size, speed and arm strength as no one else in NFL history has done before.

To get ready for that challenge, the defense practiced against a 6-foot-3, 220-pound rookie with no regular-season passes to his name who ran and threw and made decisions as though he was Newton himself.

siemian_trevor_CP_160905.jpg

This is typical, of course. With rare exceptions -- such as Peyton Manning last December -- the scout-team quarterback lacks extensive regular-season experience and is not the same style as the quarterback he impersonates.

One week, you're an elusive quarterback who makes dazzling plays with his feet out of zone-read looks. The next, you're a traditional drop-back quarterback who only runs when necessary.

The scout-team quarterback is the game's ultimate shape-shifter. For much of last year, Denver's version was Siemian, who invoked one quarterback after another, doing all he could to prepare the defense while showing his own skills.

"I always knew he was pretty good," said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. "You always had to bring your A-game out there [against him]."

He did his job well enough to help get the defense ready for Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and, finally, Newton during the Broncos' playoff run.

"It was tough," Siemian said. "They do a lot offensively and I'm nowhere near the athlete Cam is. I was just trying to do my best, run around and keep the defense busy."

During that week of practices at Stanford University, Siemian split the Cam-personation work with Brock Osweiler.

"We did our best to imitate Cam," Siemian recalled. "I think the defensive guys will tell you that it wasn't anywhere close."

"He didn't do well at all," said linebacker Brandon Marshall, laughing. "He didn't do a good job, but we've played mobile quarterbacks during the years and our defense is fast.

"We've got a lot of team speed so even if we didn't see it at practice, I wouldn't say that we need to, but when the game came, everybody was where they needed to be."

And ultimately, that is the task of the scout quarterback: to prepare the defense to be in the proper position. Sometimes that means forcing the ball into coverage; as Paxton Lynch noted two weeks ago, some of the interceptions he threw in practice as the scout-team quarterback were a result of wanting to give the defense the best look; those weren't decisions he necessarily would have made in the game.

And with Siemian now the starter, the job of impersonating Newton has passed to a new generation.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising