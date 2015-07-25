Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

BEN GARLAND: **The positive descriptions flow from teammates and coaches when Garland's name rises. His intelligence, quickness positive attitude and work ethic are all attributes that should serve him well. His athleticism also makes him a good fit for a zone-blocking based scheme.

"He's made significant improvements in the time that he's been here," said quarterback Peyton Manning. "He's going to fight and scratch and claw, and those are kind of guys that you like in there with you trying to protect you and trying to help you."

It's just all about experience -- of which Garland has little on the offensive line. Some substantial preseason work and a few cups of coffee last year represent the extent of his work at guard, the position to which he moved two years ago on the practice squad after working as a defensive lineman.

The offseason gave a chance for Sambrailo and Garland to work together, building cohesion that is essential to success in this scheme. From week to week, their progress was apparent; they fired off the snap together; they created holes.

But this is only the beginning. How will they handle their work together when the pads go on? And can Garland build off his promising offseason and earn the trust of his coaches to get into the Week 1 lineup?

"I see Ben this way: work habits, effort and all those things, there is no question about Ben. Really the thing that we've got to see is the playtime," Kubiak said during minicamp. "Everybody is very impressed with Ben and how he's handled himself here. It's time for Ben to become a player, but we've got to find out when the lights come on.

"But he's doing everything he possibly can do. The fact that he has not played a lot of offensive football too, that was a big change for him. So you see some of that along the way. But everything is in place. It's just a matter of reps and we'll see how he does."