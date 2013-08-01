Training Camp 2013: Day 8 Quick Hits

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - The Broncos were back in action Thursday morning for the eighth day of training camp. Thursday marks the first day since the players' off day that the Broncos will have two practices, though the evening walkthrough is closed to the public.

ROLL CALL

Ryan Clady was limited in Thursday's practice. Justin Boren (big toe), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (ankle), Sylvester Williams (knee), Jacob Tamme (quad), Quinton Carter (knee) and Jeremiah Johnson (knee) did not participate in the session. Lerentee McCray (shoulder) and Quanterus Smith (knee) left practice early.

PLAYMAKERS

In one-on-one drills between the offensive line and the defensive line, Malik Jackson put a swim move on Zane Beadles to get by him. Jackson also quickly made his way through the offensive line once during an 11-on-11 session and slapped Brock Osweiler on the shoulder pads for what would have been a sack.

On the very next play, Robert Ayers got in the backfield to put pressure on the quarterback.

In an early 11-on-11 section of practice, rookie Ross Rasner, who has been subject to carrying several veterans' pads a couple of times during camp, made a diving interception of Zac Dysert along the sideline.

Von Miller, wearing eye-burning, bright orange socks, picked up a sack in during 11-on-11s.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan had a lively day on the practice field and laid a big hit on rookie wide receiver Kemonte' Bateman. Bateman showed some resolve though as he held on to the ball and on the very next play made a nice catch through more contact.

Ronnie Hillman had a couple of lenthy runs in practice today including one right up the middle and Montee Ball broke a big run on a delay.

At the end of practice the Broncos worked on goal-line situations and Knowshon Moreno was the only player to score, finding the front corner of the end zone on a run.

The defense forced Peyton Manning to throw a ball away during the goal-line portion of practice, and the defenders on the sideline all shouted praise for safety Duke Ihenacho for his effort on the play.

Nate Irving had a nice day with a couple of breakups and a particularly impressive diving deflection in front of tight end Julius Thomas.

In 7-on-7 passing drills, both Gerell Robinson and Lamaar Thomas had a pair of nice catches.

Cornerback Kayvon Webster made a diving play during punt coverage work as he caught the ball to down it on the 1-yard line.

Steven Johnson continues to be one of the biggest hitters in camp as he popped running back C.J. Anderson near the sideline.

QUICK HITS

Former Broncos Jake Plummer, Tatum Bell, Jeb Putzier and Preston Parsons all attended practice Thursday and spent much of the session chatting with fellow former Bronco Tom Nalen.

The fans continue to stretch with the team at nearly 100 percent participation.

The special teams unit again broke out the soccer balls to work on downing punts on the goal line.

Sylvester Williams worked with Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Richesson during practice.