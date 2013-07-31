Training Camp 2013: Day 7 Quick Hits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After a day of rest, the Broncos wasted little time turning up the intensity back up when they hit the practice field on Wednesday at Dove Valley.

From tipped-ball interceptions to jaw-dropping jukes to Von Miller pummeling a tackling dummy, there was action in every direction of Broncos headquarters on the sixth day of training camp.

Here's a look at how things unfolded.

Roll Call

Tight end Jacob Tamme, defensive tackle Sylvester Williams and left tackle Ryan Clady were not in pads during practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left practice early with a leg injury.

Defensive end Robert Ayers was back on the field after leaving practice with an injury on Monday.

Guard Chris Kuper, who is on the physically unable to perform list, worked out with Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Richesson.

Playmakers

Before Rodgers-Cromartie's injury, he was part of one of the biggest plays of practice. During seven-on-sevens, Peyton Manning fired a pass down the sideline intended for Wes Welker, but the cornerback leaped to tip the pass in the air. After one more tip, safety Rahim Moore came away with the interception, much to the crowd's delight.

Demaryius Thomas hauled in a Manning rainbow in the back corner of the end zone over the top of Omar Bolden and Moore, who were in tight coverage.

While Thomas got the best of the secondary in that exchange, he wasn't so fortunate when he went up against Champ Bailey in one-on-one drills. The 12-time Pro Bowler shut Thomas down and forced an incompletion when the two first paired off.

During team drills, Ronnie Hillman took a handoff, ran to the left side and appeared to run into a wall of defensive linemen. Hillman instantly stopped his own momentum, juked Derek Wolfe and bounced back to the right side of the field and into the open for a big run.

Montee Ball had several strong runs on the afternoon, including one in team drills where he absorbed contact and broke several tackles before churning upfield and into the open. Ball also pounded the ball through the defensive line for a score near the goal line and caught a touchdown pass from Brock Osweiler with cornerback Mario Butler draped all over him.

Although Lance Ball got behind safety David Bruton in coverage, Bruton turned on the jets and tapped the pass away before Ball had a chance to catch it.

Malik Jackson blew by Phillip Blake with an impressive move during blocking drills. In the same drill, Hillman kept safety Mike Adams out of the backfield.

Chris Harris and Rodgers-Cromartie teamed to break up a pass intended for wide receiver Eric Decker in seven-on-sevens.



Gerell Robinson raced by Tony Carter in one-on-ones and easily made the catch.

In team drills, Manning found Thomas on a deep cross in the back of the end zone and Thomas appeared to haul in the catch, but safety Duke Ihenacho poked the ball out at the last minute.

John Youboty was active on the defensive line, coming around the edge to "sack" quarterback Zac Dysert once and combining with Jeremy Beal to "sack" Dysert again on another play.

Quick Hits

During pass-rushing drills, Von Miller got around the end and hit the quarterback dummy so hard that he moved the dummy several yards. The crowd at Dove Valley responded appropriately with a loud roar of approval.



Early in practice, Welker, Julius Thomas, Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas practiced a play where all four players tipped the ball into the air before Decker caught it in the end zone.

Before the final set of team drills, Moore, Ihenacho and Bolden fired up the crowd, which responded with a lively "Defense" chant.