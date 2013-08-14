Training Camp 2013: Day 21 Quick Hits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Wednesday the Broncos worked in several 11-on-11 sessions but they were wearing only shells instead of full pads.

Jacob Hester, who wears number 22, broke the team down after stretches. The Broncos season opener with the Ravens is 22 days away.

Here are the highlights.

ROLL CALL

The only two additions to the injury report are wide receiver Lamaar Thomas, who did not participate with a concussion, and running back Knowshon Moreno, who was also out because of a bruised right knee.

PLAYMAKERS

During some red-zone work, the first-team defense came up with stops in the first couple of plays. Dominique Rogers-Cromartie made a leaping break-up of Manning's attempt to find Eric Decker in the corner. Wesley Woodyard blanketed Julius Thomas on the next play to prevent the catch.

Manning found Andre Caldwell and a diving Wes Welker for touchdowns later in the drill.

Ronnie Hillman also made a diving catch in the red zone but was stopped short of the goal line.

In a situational drill late in practice -- where the offense needed a only field goal to win – Thomas made a catch on the sideline to set up Matt Prater from 51 yards. He made the attempt.

Danny Trevathan picked off Brock Osweiler as he was trying to find Montee Ball in the corner of the end zone. After the play, Trevathan stood up and celebrated with a punt.

Jacob Tamme took some reps in the team sessions today and came up with a catch on a ball from Manning and had some room to run.

Chris Harris had a couple of break-ups and an interception late in practice when the offense was trying to convert a two-point conversion.

Trindon Holliday scooped up his own fumble to break a long run down the sideline early in practice.

Montee Ball broke a couple of runs that pleased the crowd, as did Hillman. Hillman turned the corner for a first down a couple plays after running square into the chest of Mitch Unrien at the line of scrimmage.

Several defensive linemen made their way into the backfield on a couple of different occasions Wednesday. Malik Jackson applied pressure several times during the practice and would have had at least one sack if it were a live situation.

Rookie Sylvester Williams wasn't fooled by a play-action fake and would have had a sack of his own.

Kevin Vickerson forced an offensive lineman into Osweiler at one point, forcing an errant pass.

Gerrell Robinson made handful of catches including one after it had been deflected at the line of scrimmage.

QUICK HITS

The secondary started their unit drills off with a tip drill. Champ Bailey was the last player to touch the ball and when he didn't pull in the catch, the rest of the secondary all sighed in humored disappointment.

During a special-teams portion of practice, Holliday, Welker and Decker started with their backs to the JUGS machine and would turn to find the ball mid-air.

After that drill, Welker held on to each ball as he caught them to see how many he could hold and still make the catch. As the fourth ball came in, he tossed the third one, caught the fourth ball and then caught the one he tossed. Even after a fifth ball bounced out of his hands, the crowd roared its approval.