Top 10 Offensive Plays of the First Half

WHAT:Somewhat easy to forget in the midst of the Broncos' 7-1 start is the fact that the team didn't hold a lead in the first half of the season opener. The back-and-forth affair saw the Ravens twice take a touchdown lead and end the first half up three. Everything changed in the third quarter, and it all started with Andre Caldwell. Denver opened the second half with the ball, and proceeded to drive 80 yards in six plays on the drive. The final play was a Manning pss down the left sideline to a streaking Caldwell, who hauled in the 28-yard catch for Denver's first lead of the game. It was a lead the team wouldn't surrender the remainder of the contest en route to a 49-27 win.