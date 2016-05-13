Todd Davis prepares to stake claim in race for playing time on Broncos defense

The scheme had changed from a 3-4 to a 4-3 between the seasons, and his role changed along with it, as he moved from the weak side to an inside spot, where he had to contend with guards trying to reach the second level. But he felt more comfortable for two reasons.

First, there was film study.

"I think I learned situational offenses a little better," Davis said. "Kind of what the offense wants to do, and the position they want to put themselves in. I feel like being able to get those starts helped me understand their game plan a little bit better."

Then there was the work last offseason, when Marshall and Trevathan were both injured, giving him first-team repetitions from May through early August.

"Being able to have those offseason reps with the first team, it definitely helped and it transferred over into my game," Davis said. "And this year, being able to build on those reps, I feel like it will only be helpful, and then help me as I play next season."

First, Davis must win the job. With Nelson and Anderson also battling, he could be in the thick of the most heated competition on defense.

But it won't be personal. Despite the scrum for playing time, the players in the competition get along well.

"There's a bond that we created last year all working together," Davis said. "We all love each other, and we're all going to push each other to compete, so whoever wins the job is definitely going to be the one who outcompeted everybody, and we're all going to understand that and know that."