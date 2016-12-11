Three Keys Unlocked: Titans 13, Broncos 10

With 4:42 remaining, Bennie Fowler had a potential touchdown in his hands; with an extra point, it could have given the Broncos their first lead of the game. But the pass skipped off his hands and fell incomplete; two plays later, the Broncos settled for a 34-yard Brandon McManus field goal that represented their final points of the day.

"Poor start, really poor start," Siemian said. "At the end, if you have a chance to win it, you can't ask to be in better position after the way the first half went. We had our chances down the stretch and we didn't make the plays, but the start sure as heck didn't help us."

2. TAKE AWAY THE RUN FIRST

At this, the Broncos failed. Propelled by a consistently strong push off the snap by its offensive line, Tennessee ran early, often and downhill, gashing the Broncos for 180 yards on 42 carries.

The defense tightened up after halftime and was able to get off the field; prior to three game-ending kneeldowns, the Titans averaged 3.46 yards per carry in the second half -- 1.85 yards lower than their first-half average. Just two of their second-half runs moved the chains after nine of 26 first-half carries resulted in first downs.

"Defensively, we're struggling with the run," Kubiak said.