Three Keys Unlocked: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10

One series later, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sprinted 70 yards through a hole around left end for another touchdown. Two possessions after that, Travis Kelce took a screen pass 80 yards through the Broncos' defense for a touchdown that put the Broncos down 21-7. Denver never ran another play with less than an 11-point deficit after that.

"We just got our tail whupped, man," said safety Darian Stewart. "They were more ready than we were. They came out of the gates and we gave up three huge plays -- 21-[7] start. We never recovered."

Kansas City finished the game with 484 yards, becoming the first team in the last two seasons to gain more than 400 yards on the Broncos. Until Sunday night, Denver had been the only team to not allow 400 yards of total offense in a game during the last two seasons.

"We haven't given up that type of ball movement in a while," said Head Coach Gary Kubiak. "I'm disappointed."

The offense's month-long issues continued, as it failed to generate a single drive that covered 40 yards.

One third-quarter sequence encapsulated the offense's frustrating night. Just under five minutes into the quarter, on the Broncos' first second-half possession, Denver elected to an accept an offsides penalty against the Chiefs, taking a 9-yard run by Devontae Booker off the stat sheet. With second-and-5 instead of third-and-1 that they would have had if the penalty had been accepted, the Broncos promptly went backward, thanks to a 5-yard false-start penalty on Donald Stephenson and a 4-yard loss on a pass from Trevor Siemian to Booker. That left the Broncos in third-and-14, and an incompletion followed.

Penalties were a persistent problem, particularly for Stephenson, who was flagged five times -- four of which were accepted for 30 yards.

A look back at how the three keys to the game impacted the eventual result: