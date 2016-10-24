Three Keys Unlocked: Broncos 27, Texans 9

Just like last year, it was in the seventh game that C.J. Anderson broke 100 yards for the first time in a regular season -- and that the ground game finally broke loose.

"I'm just excited," Anderson said. "We played really well up front. Our O-line played tremendous. You've got to give them all the credit. I just picked the right spots and tried to run through tackles and I put more on myself to make more plays, and we did that tonight." A look back at how the Broncos fared in three key areas:

1. START FAST

The Broncos didn't come galloping out of the gate on offense, but the defense didn't stumble, stopping the Texans on their first two series before allowing consecutive drives that stalled inside the Denver 30-yard line, forcing Houston to settle for a pair of 43-yard Nick Novak field goals.

"We wanted to come out on the jump this game. Three and out," Harris said. "And that was our goal. That was a point of emphasis all week in practice -- making each other work. We got back to grinding and working during the week like we have in the past, and those are the results that you get."

Penalties held back the offense early, as a pair of holding penalties wiped out third-down conversions on two of the Broncos' first three series. But with only a 6-0 deficit, the offense had time and room to find its footing, gaining its initial first down of the game on an 11-yard C.J. Anderson run to close out the first quarter.

By minimizing Houston's early damage, the defense was able to buy the offense time to overcome its early hiccups, while allowing the offense to stay in its game plan and not play from behind.