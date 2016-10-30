Three Keys Unlocked: Broncos 27, Chargers 19

The Chargers gashed the Broncos for 369 yards from scrimmage, and Gordon ran for 111 hard-earned yards on 23 carries, becoming the first running back to break the century mark against the Broncos in 25 games dating back to last September.

But Denver's defense intercepted Rivers three times -- including twice in a 60-second span early in the third quarter. Two of the interceptions led to scores -- including the first, which was a Bradley Roby pick-six -- allowing the Broncos to build a lead that San Diego threatened, but never overcame.

A quick look at how the three keys played out:

1. BALANCED OFFENSE

In the first half, the Broncos leaned heavily on the pass, calling pass plays on 25 of their 32 snaps. The aerial game worked early; Siemian completed four of his first five passes for 62 yards to guide the Broncos into field-goal range, but his next 11 attempts generated just four completions for 15 yards.

In the second half, the Broncos found better balance. Running back Devontae Booker gained 35 of his 54 rushing yards after halftime, and the Broncos ran 23 times (plus two more game-clinching kneeldowns) against 14 passes.

Still, the running game was not what the Broncos wanted, leading Head Coach Gary Kubiak to describe it as "nonexistent" at his postgame press conference.

"I'm disappointed. I know that we were missing C.J. [Anderson] today, but that's a done deal," he said. "We have to improve. Losing Booker for a few series was a factor in the game."