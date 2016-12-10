Three Keys to Broncos-Titans

TAKE AWAY THE RUN FIRST**

"They feed off their run to be able to open up their pass," Harris said. "If we can make them one-dimensional, make them throw the ball, it will be tough for Mariota to beat us."

To wit: The Titans are 5-1 when they run for at least 4.5 yards per carry this season -- and 1-5 when they don't. In the overall tally, they are 6-1 when they rush for at least 130 yards, and 0-5 when they don't hit that milepost.

Tennessee's per-carry average of 4.77 yards is third-best in the league, but it wasn't built on big plays; the Titans' rate of runs that gain 20 or more yards -- one every 44.5 attempts -- is 14th. Where the Titans do their damage is via the death-by-paper-cuts runs of six to nine yards; they rank third in the league, with one of every 5.4 runs gaining at least six yards.

3. BRING DOWN MARIOTA

The Broncos must attack Mariota judiciously, remaining in position to minimize the risk of his backbreaking, explosive runs.