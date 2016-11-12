Three Keys to Broncos-Saints

SUSTAIN DRIVES**

Furthermore, the Broncos need to sustain them from the start. If they open with four consecutive three-and-outs as they did last week, New Orleans possesses the firepower to put the game out of reach early.

Lengthy drives also keep the Saints' offense off the field -- and the Saints thrive in games where they receive maximum opportunities. This season, New Orleans is 3-0 in games when the Saints and their opponents combine for at least 25 non-kneeldown possessions, and 1-4 when not reaching that number.

2. MINIMIZE THE DAMAGE

New Orleans' offense is going to pick up some yardage. With Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower becoming an effective combination in recent weeks, the Saints have the ground game to effectively complement the Brees-led attack.

In the Saints' first two losses to open the season, the Raiders' and Giants' ability to contain New Orleans in scoring range proved decisive. The Saints crossed the opposing 35-yard line nine times, but only scored three touchdowns, settling for six field-goal attempts by Will Lutz on the other possessions.

One reason why the Broncos defeated Houston in Week 7 was because the Broncos held the Texans to a pair of first-quarter field goals. Instead of trailing 10-0 as they did in their previous two games against Atlanta and San Diego, the Broncos had a manageable 6-0 deficit and quickly took the lead.

3. NO MARGIN FOR ERROR