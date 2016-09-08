Three Keys to Broncos-Panthers

The 2014 Seahawks (average age 26 years, 299 days; average experience 5.5 seasons) are next. Their drop-off was similar to the 2001 Ravens, from 17.5 percent better than the league average in yardage per play to 14.9 percent better. But that kept them atop the league rankings, and they returned to the Super Bowl.

Finally, you have the 1985-86 Bears. Chicago opened the 1986 season with a defense that averaged 5.3 years of experience and 26 years, 133 days of age. That youthful attack helped the Bears improve from 13.0 percent to 17.2 percent better than the league average in yardage per play from 1985 to 1986, allowing them to go 14-2 in spite of cycling through four quarterbacks.

If the Broncos start their listed 11 first-teamers, they'll fall in between the 2014 Seahawks and the 2003 Buccaneers on this list; their average age will be 27.7 years and their average experience level will be 6.3 seasons. But that includes DeMarcus Ware, who will be on a play count to monitor the health of his back. If 23-year-old Shane Ray starts for Ware, those numbers drop to 26.7 years and 5.36 seasons — making them younger than all but the '86 Bears.

No one is saying that the 2016 Broncos defense will be as ferocious and overpowering as Chicago's 1986 unit, which allowed fewer points than the celebrated 1985 defense. But the Bears offer a template the Broncos are poised to follow: a collection of core returning starters that are still ascending towards their career peak.

Throughout the offseason and preseason, Broncos defenders have reminded inquisitors that, yes, this defense can be better.

Some sequels can surpass the original. This defense just might be able to do it, and if it can, the Broncos will find themselves in the position they want to have in January: back in the playoffs, contending for a trip to Houston and Super Bowl LI.

That road starts Thursday night. What are the keys to the game against the Panthers?