Three Keys to Broncos-Falcons

Jones' arrival in 2011 as the centerpiece of a blockbuster draft trade helped cement the Falcons' status as early-2010s title contenders; in his second season, they had the league's best record and were the NFC's top seed before falling in the NFC Championship Game. But his injury in 2013 helped the Falcons tumble from the ranks of the elite; despite his play in the last two years, the Falcons are only now once again knocking at the door.

Jones' maturation into one of the league's elite players at any position could help lead the Falcons back into the conversation for the title they have sought for 50-plus seasons, but failed to achieve.

But to return to the playoffs, they will need to continue spreading the football around. Tight end Jacob Tamme, running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu are all on pace for at least 44 receptions this year, and each is on pace for at least 600 yards from scrimmage.

As prolific as Jones has been, he only accounts for 25.5 percent of their yardage from scrimmage.

"They have other really good receivers too and that's the problem. You can't double [Jones] all the time. You have to take your chances and hope your people hold up in zone or man against him, especially not give up the big play," Phillips said.

Containing Jones while not compromising coverage is an obvious task for the Broncos on Sunday, and with their ability to defuse receivers via man-to-man coverage, they are better equipped than almost anyone else to contain Atlanta's offense.

What are the other keys to the game?