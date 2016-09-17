Three Keys to Broncos-Colts

IF YOU GET A LEAD, DON'T LET UP**

Indianapolis' furious comeback fell short against the Lions last week, but it served as a reminder of how no lead is safe against the Colts when Luck is at the helm.

Luck has led successful comebacks from two or more scores down eight times in his career, most famously when he rallied the Colts from a 38-10 third-quarter deficit against Kansas City in the 2014 divisional playoffs to a 45-44 win.

"It's just what he's capable of," Kubiak said. "He's there all the time. You watch him play, he's a 60-minute player. If he gets off to a rough start, he comes back at the end. He does what he has to do. He always has his team in position to get it done. That's what great players do. I think it's just him being resilient week in and week out."

Sometimes the deficit is too great to overcome, but Luck stays calm and keeps his team battling. Twenty times in his career, he and the Colts have faced three-score deficits. The Colts have only managed to win three times in this scenario, but six other times he got the Colts back within one score, including in Week 1 of the 2014 season at Denver, when the Colts turned a 24-0 deficit into a 31-24 deficit with a chance to tie the game late.

Three of those six rallies to create at least a tight game came in the last three times the Luck-led Colts had three-score deficits -- last year in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Saints and Panthers, and last week against the Lions.