Denver Broncos | News

Three Keys to Broncos-Colts

Sep 17, 2016 at 07:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

**

DENVER -- **Every player has a voice in his ear. Usually, it's that of a coach.

C.J. Anderson has more than that. What he doesn't hear from Head Coach Gary Kubiak, Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison and Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville, he will hear from his mother.

And often, Anderson's mother is more critical than anyone on the sideline in a Broncos polo shirt.

"If I can get my mom to one day say, 'You were 100 percent on my sheet,' I might retire," Anderson said, smiling.

It's doubtful he ever will, of course. It was Anderson's mother who told him last year that he didn't appear to be happy and having fun as he tried to play on an ankle injury that hindered him in the first six weeks of the regular season.

"She told me I didn't look happy [last year]," he said.

After a bye, the ankle healed, and the ebullient, bouncy Anderson returned -- both in demeanor and performance. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry the rest of the season, scored seven touchdowns -- including half of the Broncos' four offensive touchdowns in the playoffs -- and was the power gear in the offense.

Last week, he picked up where he left off. Only two running backs had more yards from scrimmage than Anderson, who racked up 139 yards -- 92 on the ground and 47 through the air, most of which came on a 25-yard screen pass that ended in his first of two touchdowns.

But his mother felt he left some yards on the table.

"She definitely said I looked happy [last week against Carolina], but she definitely said on a couple of runs, I should have went here and I should have went there," Anderson said. "Which is true when you watch the tape; I don't know how she sees it and it's live TV, but she's been doing this through my older brother for a long time, and now she's doing it through me."

Anderson's performance last week came against a Carolina defense that has allowed a 89.6 rushing yards per game since the start of the 2016 season, the fourth-best figure in the league. In that same span, Indianapolis permitted 121.6 rushing yards per game; just seven teams have a worse per-game average.

Still, that Colts defense held the Broncos to a mere 35 rushing yards last November, the team's worst figure for any of the games in which Anderson played last season.

"They're very physical; we know that they get after it," Anderson said. "Since I've been here, I've played the Colts four times and beat them once. They are always getting after us up front. It's a big challenge like it was last week and we're ready for the challenge."

And it's been a big challenge for over a decade. Not only have the Colts defeated the Broncos in three of four meetings since Anderson arrived in 2013, but in eight of the last nine meetings dating back to a wild-card game in January 2005.

What are the keys to changing that?

**

  1. WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE ...**

... or at least play to a stalemate there.

Here are your pertinent numbers:

  • Indianapolis has won 14 consecutive games in which its turnover margin was plus-2 or better;
  • The only team to defeat the Colts since Andrew Luck's 2012 arrival when the Colts win the turnover battle is New England, with two wins. The Colts have won the other 22 games since 2012 with a positive turnover margin;
  • Indianapolis is 12-18 since Luck's arrival with a negative turnover margin, and 6-11 when it is minus-2 or worse (compared with 38-15 at minus-1 or better and 32-8 when it is even or better).

The Broncos' last two regular-season wins have come with turnover margins of minus-4 (against San Diego last January) and minus-2 (last week). But those wins only managed to get the Broncos to 5-10 since 2012 with a turnover margin of minus-2 or worse. It worked those times, but over the long haul, it is not sustainable, and an area in which the Broncos must fare better.

**

  1. GET IT DONE ON THIRD DOWN**

One significant reason why the Colts kept the Broncos at bay during their Week 9 duel last year was their success on third downs; Indianapolis went 12-of-20, and their 60 percent success ratio was the highest permitted by the Broncos last year.

What concerns the Broncos is that the Panthers matched that percentage last week, riding a wave of five consecutive third-down conversions in the second quarter.

"They obviously had a good football team and we didn't play as well on third down, I thought," said Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips. "Obviously we didn't play as well as we did in the Super Bowl, but they made some plays.

"We didn't play as well technically as I thought we could. But again, they didn't have a lot of yards passing either. They had one less point than we did, which was good."

Just as crucial as being better on third downs will be avoiding penalties. Denver defensive infractions led to seven Colts first downs in their game last November, but since then the Broncos have improved, allowing just 2.3 first downs per game via penalty.

**

  1. IF YOU GET A LEAD, DON'T LET UP**

Indianapolis' furious comeback fell short against the Lions last week, but it served as a reminder of how no lead is safe against the Colts when Luck is at the helm.

Luck has led successful comebacks from two or more scores down eight times in his career, most famously when he rallied the Colts from a 38-10 third-quarter deficit against Kansas City in the 2014 divisional playoffs to a 45-44 win.

"It's just what he's capable of," Kubiak said. "He's there all the time. You watch him play, he's a 60-minute player. If he gets off to a rough start, he comes back at the end. He does what he has to do. He always has his team in position to get it done. That's what great players do. I think it's just him being resilient week in and week out."

Sometimes the deficit is too great to overcome, but Luck stays calm and keeps his team battling. Twenty times in his career, he and the Colts have faced three-score deficits. The Colts have only managed to win three times in this scenario, but six other times he got the Colts back within one score, including in Week 1 of the 2014 season at Denver, when the Colts turned a 24-0 deficit into a 31-24 deficit with a chance to tie the game late.

Three of those six rallies to create at least a tight game came in the last three times the Luck-led Colts had three-score deficits -- last year in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Saints and Panthers, and last week against the Lions.

It's never over with Luck.

Related Content

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Chargers

"Hopefully, we can go finish this thing right," said Adam Gotsis, whose recent pass-rushing surge has helped the defense hold its ground despite injuries.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Raiders

From games to players to postseason chances, the Broncos have lost a great deal in recent weeks. But if they are to beat the Raiders, it will happen because of what they still possess.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Browns

Cleveland has allowed just one sack in its last four games, but if the Broncos can keep Baker Mayfield in the pocket and force some uncomfortable throws, they could be well-positioned for a win.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-49ers

Success on Sunday in Santa Clara starts with the Broncos maintaining their takeaway touch.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Bengals

Cincinnati could look to emphasize its ground game if it gets the opportunity. The Broncos' job is to prevent that.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Chargers

A long journey back from 3-6 must start with a successful first step Sunday. But given that Philip Rivers and friends are a league-best 13-3 in the last 16 regular-season weeks, it would be a huge step.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Texans

Containing Houston's offensive weapons, led by WR DeAndre Hopkins, is critical, but the Broncos must also keep Case Keenum upright and allow him to get comfortable.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Chiefs

The Broncos had the Chiefs down 10 points with 13 minutes to play before fading in Week 4. The final result was frustrating, but the Broncos learned lessons that could help them Sunday.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Cardinals

After four consecutive losses, the Broncos can "solve everything with a win," defensive lineman Zach Kerr said in advance of Thursday night's game in Arizona.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Rams

"This could be our turning point right here," says safety Will Parks. What must the Broncos do to make that happen?

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Jets

The Broncos' road struggles are well-documented. Generating more takeaways and winning the turnover margin would help them get back on the right track.

news

Three Keys to Broncos-Chiefs

Kansas City brings a prolific offense to Broncos Stadium at Mile High for Monday night's AFC West showdown, but the Broncos could have the means to effectively counter it.

Advertising